Facebook/handmaidsonhulu "The Handmaid's Tale" television adaptation has won eight Emmy awards this year.

"The Handmaid's Tale" lead Elisabeth Moss is the one to credit for getting Marisa Tomei to appear in season 2. Meanwhile, "The Handmaid's Tale" sequel will talk about the hardships of motherhood.

Series showrunner Bruce Miller revealed at the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association (TCA) Press Tour that Tomei will be appearing in season 2 for a guest-starring role, E! News reports. However, it will be Moss — who plays Offred — who pulled Tomei in for the role.

Moss, who was also present at the TCA Press Tour, revealed that she previously worked with Tomei in a play reading where the actress told her that she wanted to be involved in more TV roles. So, she referred Tomei to Miller for the role.

"She was like, 'I want to do some more television.' So when this role came up, I was like, 'What about Marisa Tomei?' I mean, it was a good get for us," Moss explained, who also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Meanwhile, they also revealed that season 2 will be more about motherhood, Variety reports, as well as teasing that it will have a darker storyline than the previous storyline.

According to Moss, they focused on the complications that Offred's pregnancy will bring to her situation for season 2.

"She does have the baby, but it gets taken away from her. She can't be its mother. It makes for good drama," Moss offered. Aside from that, Miller also revealed that a lot of elements from season 1 will be continued next season.

"We saved a lot of things from Season 1. We kept a nice long list. It's just an expansion of that world. We're not exiting that world [of the novel] at all," Miller explained.

"The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 is slated to premiere on April 25 on Hulu.