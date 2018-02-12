'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Spoilers: Cast Teases Darker Topics Next Season

Facebook/handmaidsonhulu Promo image for "The Handmaid's Tale"

Expect to see a darker story when "The Handmaid's Tale" returns for season 2.

Speaking with Variety during Hulu's showcase at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January, the cast and producers of the show teased that the series will delve in a story that will be a little further than the story from the novel of the same title that was written by Margaret Atwood since it will begin to explore the concept of the colonies.

Showrunner Bruce Miller also mentioned that there are a lot of plots in the book that they had to leave out during the first season because of its limited time frame. However, he denied that the story of the series had been influenced by the recent events, particularly the sexual assault allegations on high-profile personalities and gender discrimination. "I wouldn't say that the story is ripped from today's headlines," he stated. "I would say that today's headlines were ripped from the book."

He also said in a separate interview with Marie Claire that Donald Trump's presidency has an influence on the series. "We have let it influence us. And there are a lot of issues we brought up last year that we want to address this year in ways we never had time to," he stated.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season of "The Handmaid's Tale" will introduce several new characters including Offred's mother who will be portrayed by "24" star Cherry Jones. Marissa Tomei will also join the series as a commander's wife, while Clea DuVall will play the role of Sylvia, Emily' (Alexis Bledel) wife. The new season will also introduce a "pious and obedient" 15-year-old girl who loves Gilead. The character will be portrayed by Sydney Sweeney.

Hulu is scheduled to drop the episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 on Wednesday, April 25.