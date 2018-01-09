"The Handmaid's Tale" is in the middle of principal production in Canada. Lead star Elisabeth Moss warn viewers of what they can expect in the new season.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Actress Elisabeth Moss and producer Bruce Miller pose with the awards they won for "The Handmaid's Tale" for Best Television Series - Drama at the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

The actress told The Hollywood Reporter that they will begin filming episodes seven or eight once the holiday hiatus ends. She described the episodes they finished filming as both "gut-wrenching" and "inspiring" at the same time.

Moss also confirmed that she would soon work with new cast member Clea Duvall, whose casting on "The Handmaid's Tale" was announced in October. Duvall will play Sylvia, the wife of Emily/Ofglen (Alexis Bledel) before the Gilead took over the government and switch the United States into a theocratic state.

She dished details to the upcoming season following her win as Best Actress for "The Handmaid's Tale" at the Golden Globe Awards last Sunday, Jan. 7. The show also walked away with the award for Best Television Series - Drama, besting other contenders like "The Crown," "Game of Thrones," "Stranger Things" and "This Is Us."

"The Handmaids Tale" is based off the 1985 novel that Margaret Atwood wrote. It highlights the story of oppression among women in a dystopian world, who are subjected to bear children against their will. Moss plays one of these oppressed women in the series.

The 35-year-old actress' win, however, received criticisms because of her belief in the Church of Scientology. Viewers cannot reconcile how the actress could play such a challenging role amid accusations that her church has been covering up and silencing its alleged violations against women.

Meanwhile, Moss told TV Guide earlier that it's pointless to guess what's going to happen in the first episode of "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2. The show will pick up on a plot line that no longer happens in the book since season 1 already covered what took place in the published material.

"You will never get it, and I mean that objectively as a viewer," Moss said. "You just won't guess, and I love that so much."

"The Handmaid's Tale" streams on Hulu and subscribers can still watch season 1 on the platform. Season 2 is expected for release in mid-2018.