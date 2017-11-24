'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Spoilers: More Disturbing Events Teased

There will be more disturbing events in "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2. There's a lot to expect from the Emmy-winning series when it returns in April 2018 because the story will be expanded from the original source novel that Margaret Atwood published in 1985.

Facebook/Handmaidsonhulu "The Handmaid's Tale" returns season 2 in April 2018 on Hulu.

Star Samira Wiley (Moira) revealed that "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 won't have the book as its main material anymore. Season 1 ended where the book also ended, so the writers are going into season 2 with ideas that even book readers don't know yet.

"We sort of have all of these places we go now and our writers are so talented," Wiley stated. "We're going to go to the colonies we talk about so much where women go. There's this toxic waste they clean up and they go to die, so that's horrible," the actress teased.

Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss (June/Offred) has been saying the same thing about the second season getting much darker than season 1. The actress also said that viewers will be blown away by what happens and fans of the show will not be able to guess what will transpire ahead of watching the new episode.

Filming for "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 has taken place in Hamilton in Ontario since early November. A short clip recently released for the show offers little clues but it shows a handmaid running in a dark hallway with a flashlight in one hand.

"The Handmaid's Tale" raked the Outstanding Drama, Lead Actress (Moss), Supporting Actress (Ann Dowd) and Guest Actress (Alexis Bledel) awards at the Emmy last September. The show made history because it's the first series on a streaming service to receive major recognition in the drama category.

Aside from Moss, Wiley, Dowd, and Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale also stars Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle and Amanda Brugel. The show will return with 10 episodes on Hulu in April 2018.