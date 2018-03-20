'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Spoilers: Three New Clips Debut in PaleyFest

Facebook/handmaidsonhulu Promo image for 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 2

More details about the plot of "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 has been revealed.

Several cast members were joined by series creator and showrunner Bruce Miller and executive producer Warren Littlefield during the show's PaleyFest panel at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday.

They showcased three new sneak peeks for the upcoming season as well as answer a few questions about what fans should look forward to in the show's second installment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first clip showed several handmaids, including lead character Offred (Elizabeth Moss), being punished by Aunt Lydia (Anne Dowd) for not stoning fellow handmaid Janine (Madeline Brewer) during the finale episode of season 1.

But Offred's punishment was cut short when one of Aunt Lydia's assistant arrived and told her that Offred is pregnant. This prompted the handmaids' supervisor to take the punishment stone from Offred's hands and asked all the others to congratulate her for her pregnancy.

The other clip showed the Colonies, a place outside Gilead where infertile women from the lower class were sent to work in harsh, radioactive conditions. This showed Ofglen (Alexis Bledel) shoveling radioactive waste with the other female workers.

On the other hand, the third clip showed Offred waiting for the doctor to have her prenatal checkup. She will be disrupted by Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) who warned her about expressing her opinions. But Offred will pacify her and tell her that being upset is bad for the baby.

The clip also showed that Serena Joy and her husband Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) will watch while Offred is having her early ultrasound. The couple appeared to be very emotional while watching the little one on the handmaid's tummy.

Aside from the screening of the new sneak peeks, Miller told the audience during the PaleyFest that the second season of "The Handmaid's Tale" will bring fans in the world outside Gilead.

"There were places that seemed very important that was I was fascinated to experience and to experience how the relationships with the women in those situations were different than they are in Gilead," the showrunner stated as reported by Variety.

Hulu will release the episodes for "The Handmaid's Tale" on Wednesday, April 25.