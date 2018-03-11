'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Updates: New Trailer Released

Facebook/handmaidsonhulu Promo image for 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2

The first look for the highly anticipated season 2 of "The Handmaid's Tale" has been released.

The promo trailer for the upcoming season of the dystopian drama based from the novel written by Margaret Atwood featured the voice of Offred (Elizabeth Moss), who narrated the requirements needed to become a handmaid.

The list includes wearing the required red dress and wings, as well as being obedient. "Be a good girl. Roll over and spread your legs. Yes, ma'am," the character said. But it seemed like she is planning to bend some rules in season 2, based on the reaction of her face in one of the clips of the video.

The teaser also revealed that Ofglen (Alexis Bledel) is still alive, while the strictly religious Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) seemed to be more violent than ever. On the other hand, Moira (Samira Wiley) was seen crying in the trailer.

"There's a lot of horror and cruelty and dread in this situation, but there's also a lot of absurdity," executive producer Bruce Miller said in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I feel like June is always this close to turning to the camera and being, like, 'What the actual f—.'"

Meanwhile, Wiley mentioned in an interview with The Huffington Post that her character will also face a new journey when "The Handmaid's Tale" returns for season 2.

"She's escaped to Canada and her life is completely different now. But I think that there are so many different sides to us as women, we're so complex, and to be able to show this strong woman's journey now that her life has changed," the actress stated, adding that Moira will become a fighter who will do everything that she can to escape the terrors of Gilead. "She goes through different struggles in Canada, and I think it's very important and interesting to explore all of those sides of this woman."

The upcoming episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 will be released by Hulu on April 25.