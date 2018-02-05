'The Handmaid's Tale' Spoilers: Things Will Get Worse in Season 2, Actress Elisabeth Moss Reveals

Facebook/handmaidonhulu A promotional image for the upcoming second season of the Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale."

With the series going beyond its source material, what can viewers expect from the upcoming second season of the Emmy-sweeping Hulu show, "The Handmaid's Tale"?

"The Handmaid's Tale" ended its first season with Elisabeth Moss' character, the pregnant handmaid Offred, removed from the home of the Waterfords with the help of Max Minghella's Nick Blaine, who uses his influence as an Eye to help the character. With the series being picked up for a second season, which is set to air this coming April, it certainly is interesting to see what fate would befall the characters, considering that the show had ultimately ended its connection with its reference material, Margaret Atwood's 1985 fiction of the same name.

With this being said, some of the stars of the hit show had given an insight as to how season two would be like, beginning with Moss herself. According to the actress, things would definitely get worse in season 2. Not only that, Moss revealed that she herself had felt chills when she read the outline for the upcoming season.

Considering that season 1 featured spine-chilling scenes of ultra dark ceremonies, then fans may well expect a freak show in season 2.

It has also been revealed the book author Margaret Atwood play a highly involving role in season 2, saying, "I think my participation will be more involving in the second season because we will be in uncharted territories so more invention will have to take place."

What fans can expect is that while the show may deviate from the original book, just like with the first season, Offred will still be the main focus of the show, and she may even get involved in a love triangle as she discovers that her husband, Luke, is actually alive, while she is clearly growing feelings for Nick.

Alexis Bledel will also return to the series as well as Samira Wiley and Amanda Duval, who was also promoted to series regular.

Motherhood will be the show's main theme in season 2, and it is highly possible that Offred's own mother may appear in this season.