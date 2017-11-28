The Holidays 2017 News: The Growing Popularity of Christmas Eve Boxes

REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski Santa Claus rides in his sleigh as he prepares for Christmas in the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi, Finland December 15, 2016.

While many people still choose to hang Christmas stockings, more and more people are opting for Christmas Eve boxes.

There is no denying that Christmas Eve is one of the most anticipated time of year. Although many parents and children alike still hang Christmas stockings to be filled with goodies and treats on the night before the big day, the number of people opting for a Christmas Eve box is on the rise.

To the uninitiated, a Christmas Eve box is a sort of a wooden chest or crate filled with sweet treats, nightwear, books and DVDs, items that are usually shoved into the Christmas stockings on Christmas Eve. While it is said that craft stores in the U.K. are reponsible for this Christmas Eve trend, it is suspected that it may have taken inspiration from the German tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve, which includes goodies for children.

According to reports, sales of Christmas Eve boxes have soared this year, and more people are expected to get into this developing holiday tradition next year. For many of those who have embraced this Christmas Eve trend, Christmas Eve boxes are a great way for families to spend a quiet moment together on the night before Christmas as they give each other a selection of small presents before opening the bigger and pricier ones the following day, Christmas Day.

However, not everybody is happy about the growing popularity of Christmas Eve boxes. For some parents, the emerging holiday tradition only adds to the cost of the already costly season. While a Christmas Eve box is not compulsory, social media has inadvertently caused it to be so as some parents feel the need to get one and compete with others who have already posted their respective Christmas Eve boxes online.