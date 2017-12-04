REUTERS/Laura Haapamaki/Lehtikuva/Files A man dressed as Santa Claus leaves for his annual Christmas journey from the Santa Claus Village at the Arctic Circle in Rovaniemi, Finnish Lapland December 23, 2014.

While Christmas greetings can now be easily conveyed through text or a social media message, majority of the British populace still prefer to have their holiday greetings done the traditional way: Christmas cards.

Although there is no denying that saying "Merry Christmas" has become a lot easier these days, regardless of the distance that separates the giver and the recipient of the greeting, because of technology, an Oxfam study in Britain has revealed that majority of the British people still prefer to receive Christmas cards. Based on the results of the study, more than half of those surveyed have said that they would be devastated if the Christmas greetings they will get this year happen through the aid of technology.

In the said research, 64 percent of the respondents expressed their belief that those who no longer bother to send the traditional Christmas card have lost the true essence of the season, while 83 percent said that handwritten words convey more thoughts and feelings than greetings posted on social media or sent through text.

"Us Brits love our traditions, and this survey proves our nation is united when it comes to festive greetings.Electronic messages just can't replace reading a handwritten message from a well-wisher, or the lovely decoration they bring when strung up at home. And unlike some charity Christmas cards, every penny of the profit raised from Oxfam Christmas card sales goes to a good cause – fighting poverty at home and around the world," Fee Gilfeather, Head of Customer Experience at Oxfam, explained.

However, the tradition of sending and receiving Christmas cards is not only well and alive in Britain as sources claim that the same thing goes in America. According to the Greeting Card Association, while there was a drop in the figures as compared to the records in 2011, Americans bought more than 6.5 billion cards last year, and 1.6 billion of the greeting cards purchased were Christmas cards.