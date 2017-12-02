Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese music-themed anime series, “The iDOLM@STER Side M,” based on the social network game of the same title that was released in 2014 on the Mobage platform.

With a joint concert coming up, the creativity and excitement of the idol units under 315 Production's management are about to get even higher on the next episode of the Japanese music-themed anime series, "The iDOLM@STER Side M."

The previous episode brought everyone together to the beach for a training camp following the announcement of their upcoming joint concert. The main goal of the camp was to give everyone a chance to know each other and form a bond strong enough to carry them through their upcoming performance.

The members of Jupiter, who previously starred in the prologue episode of the series, were there to rehearse as well as share their skills and talents with everyone. Touma cooked the meals, Shouta taught the younger idols how the basics of dancing, and Hokuto was in charge of teaching those lacking appeal to work on their charm and confidence on stage.

There was also a brief scene featuring Kaoru of the Dramatic Stars looking out into the ocean with a rather gloomy air. He was wearing the mysterious dolphin bracelet that seems to have come from one of the most significant persons in his life. The story behind this piece of jewelry is a story that fans are hoping to be revealed soon.

In the end, the training camp turned out to be a success. The idols have bonded and have even begun thinking of ways to improve their upcoming performance. And although the younger ones may have had the tendency to come up with all sorts of pranks at camp, they also know when to take their rehearsals seriously.

Everybody has inspired everyone else to give their joint performance everything they've got. But could things really go this smoothly until the concert, or are the idols about to meet some really challenging bumps along the way?

The titled for the next episode is "Over Again," and it may see the idols' continuing preparations.

"The iDOLM@STER Side M" airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, BS 11, Gunma TV, and Togi TV. It also airs on Wednesdays at midnight JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.