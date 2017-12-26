'The iDOLM@STER Side M' Episode 13 Spoilers: Upcoming Finale to Feature Joint Concert?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese music-themed anime series, “The iDOLM@STER Side M,” based on the social network game of the same title that was released in 2014 on the Mobage platform.

Kaoru of the idol unit Dramatic Stars may have encountered some serious trouble in the previous episode, but these only served to refocus his goal and teach him to rely on others. What other challenges will he be conquering with his group and the rest of his fellow idols in the 315 Productions on the upcoming 13th and final episode of the Japanese idol anime series, "The iDOLM@STER Side M."

Right from the very beginning, 315 Productions' aim has been to bring together a diverse group of people who share the same dream of performing on stage as part of an idol group. So, it was no mere coincidence that even grown men who have already established themselves in other fields of work found a reason to let their inner idols shine.

One such man was the doctor, Kaoru, who used to only view being an idol as a way to earn money enough to pursue further research on the illness that took his older sister's life all those years ago. But after everything that's happened, and with his co-members in Dramatic Stars expressing their support for both his individual quest and their mutual dream of shining together on stage, he has finally realized what being an idol was all about.

He has also learned, little by little, to open himself up to the camaraderie of the 315 Productions' idols. As to how this can develop further in the coming days may be left to the viewers' discretion as the series approaches its final episode.

What new challenges will Kaoru and his fellow idols encounter as they head towards the day of their joint concert? What new realizations will each of them have as they take to the stage and see the happiness on their fans' faces? And what new goals will they be aiming for in the future?

"The iDOLM@STER Side M" airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, BS 11, Gunma TV, and Togi TV. It also airs on Wednesdays at midnight JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.