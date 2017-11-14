'The iDOLM@STER Side M' Episode 7 Spoilers: Youthful HighxJoker Unit to Be Featured?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese musical anime series, “The iDOLM@STER Side M,” based on the social network game of the same title that was released in 2014 on the Mobage platform.

When one door closes, a new one opens, which is exactly what happened for the Aoi twins, Yuusuke and Kyousuke, on the Japanese music-themed anime series, "The iDOLM@STER Side M." But can their decision to perform together as idols under the 315 Production turn out to be a worthy investment of their time and effort, or will they instead end up missing their old passion?

The Aoi twins are a pair of professional soccer players introduced in the previous episode. Yuusuke, the elder twin, sustained an injury that spelled the end of his athletic career. It was at this point that the Producer from 315 Production met them.

The Producer was rushed to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy, and in the end, managed to inspire Yuusuke and Kyousuke to pursue a career in music.

The twins later announced their official retirement from soccer, as they shifted their attention to a new career opportunity. But since the twins' interest previously lay on soccer, will being idols be something they can truly focus on without missing their old life on the soccer field?

On the other hand, the next episode titled "Limit of Youth" is believed to finally be a feature on the young idol unit, "HighxJoker."

According to fan speculations, the episode title could be a reference to HighxJoker's song, "High Jump No Limit." They also seem to be the unit that best fits the term "youth," which is also often associated with them.

What kind of idol unit will HighxJoker turn out to be, and what new sound and style do they bring to the 315 Production?

'The iDOLM@STER Side M' airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, BS 11, Gunma TV, and Togi TV. It also airs on Wednesdays at midnight JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.