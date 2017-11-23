'The iDOLM@STER Side M' Episode 8 Spoilers: Idols to Go to a Training Camp by the Beach

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese music-themed anime series, “The iDOLM@STER Side M,” based on the social network game of the same title that was released in 2014 on the Mobage platform.

The idol units under the management of 315 Production are going on a trip together for the first time as the Japanese music-themed anime series, "The iDOLM@STER Side M" features its mandatory beach episode.

In an after-credits scene in the previous episode, the Producer has gathered the idol units that he's managing to announce that the company has decided to produce a concert that would feature all of them. And in preparation for this event, they will be going to a training camp by the beach.

The summer heat is starting to get almost unbearable, which was proven when the HighxJoker members jumped into the school pool at night. Going to the beach will be quite a treat for the youthful high school idol unit as well as for their older co-idols.

Moreover, going together to have some fun under the sun will not only refresh the hardworking idols, but will also give them a chance to bond and share their thoughts, ideas, and inspirations regarding music. The younger idols can learn through the experiences of their seniors, while the older ones can be reminded of their own youthful sides while interacting with their younger contemporaries.

Of course, preparing for a concert also means that each idol unit will have to come up with a new song to debut at the event. Will they be able to find inspiration at this training camp? Will the summer heat be enough of a motivation for them to come up with music that will perfectly reflect their unit's aspirations?

'The iDOLM@STER Side M' airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, BS 11, Gunma TV, and Togi TV. It also airs on Wednesdays at midnight JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.