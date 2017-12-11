'The Incredibles 2' Actress Holly Hunter Delights in Elastigirl's New Ambition Post 'Wonder Woman'

Holly Hunter is excited for "The Incredibles 2" mainly because her character is the center of the story. The actress believes putting the focus on Helen/Elastigirl's ambition and drive comes at the right timing following the success of "Wonder Woman" at the box office.

Facebook/PixarTheIncredibles "The Incredibles 2" will center on the adventures of Elastigirl.

Hunter told Entertainment Weekly that "The Incredibles 2" will find Helen/Elastigirl challenging herself. The actress loved the idea of seeing a woman become so much more than what's expected from her.

"It feels like women are reasserting their strength in different ways," Hunter stated and alluded to recent films like "Wonder Woman" and "Battle of the Sexes" that featured Billie Jean King's life. "I just think it's beautiful that 'Incredibles 2' is allowing Mrs. Incredible to reveal all these other different colors of who she is."

"The Incredibles 2" picks up its storyline merely minutes after the end of the first movie. In reality, however, Pixar and Disney took 14 years to come up with the follow-up film.

The upcoming flick will open with Jack-Jack learning his powers Helen/Elastigirl getting a new assignment but she will have to relegate domestic duties to her husband Bob/Mr. Incredible. The role reversal isn't unusual in today's society but it's going to highlight the superhero mom, who's already challenged as it is.

Studios haven't revealed further details to the plot. Hunter, however, offers some more hints.

"I think this time she really meets her own ambition head-on," the actress said. "The ambition of being an adventure is something that we get to explore."

Meanwhile, Craig T. Nelson and Samuel L. Jackson are also back to reprise their roles and lend their voices to Mr. Incredible and Frozone, respectively. There are rumors that 25 new superheroes will be in this sequel, too.

One new addition, Bob Odenkirk, won't say what character he's playing as it will ruin the plot's secrets. There's a strong chance he's voicing the new villain in "The Incredibles 2," alongside Catherine Keener's new role.

"The Incredibles 2" arrives in theaters on June 15, 2018.