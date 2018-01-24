'The Incredibles 2' Cast News: 3 More New Characters Revealed

(Photo: Facebook/PixartheIncredibles) A still from "The Incredibles."

Fans will meet a few new faces in "The Incredibles 2."

Disney and Pixar recently announced the full cast for the much-awaited sequel, which include more newcomers, namely Jonathan Banks, Sophia Bush and Isabella Rossellini.

Banks will play the role of a government leader and the head of the Super Relocation Program named Rick Dicker, who aids the Parr family to keep their superhero identities secret — that is, until the division was shut down.

Bush, on the other hand, will play the role of a superpowered being named Voyd in "The Incredibles 2." She is described as a "young, overeager" Super "wannabe" and a mega-fan of Elastigirl.

Her superpower is the ability to divert and manipulate objects around her by creating voids that allow the objects to appear and disappear, and shift in space.

Rossellini will play the role of the Ambassador in "The Incredibles 2" who passionately advocates for the legalization of superheroes.

Pixar and Disney also revealed details on previously announced new characters played by Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener.

The two play brother and sister Winston and Evelyn Deavor in "The Incredibles 2" who happen to be tech geniuses. The former is the head of a world-class telecommunications company that the former created.

The official description for the characters reads:

Ultra-wealthy, savvy and suave, Winston goes big in everything he does — including his infatuation with Supers. He has been a supporter of Supers returning — all he needs is a hero (or three) to help him change public perception and bring them back into the sunlight. Evelyn Deavor is the brilliant brainchild behind her brother Winston's telecommunications company, knows her way around tech. She loves tinkering with tech, and has never met a problem she can't solve.

"The Incredibles 2" will bring back the core voice cast who play the Parr family members, namely Holly Hunter as Elastigirl, Craig T. Nelson as Mr. Incredibles, and Sarah Vowell as Violet. The voice of Dash had to be recast though with Huck Milner taking over.

Samuel L. Jackson will also be back as Frozone while the film's writer and director will pull triple duty to bring fashionista Edna Mode back into the action as well.

"The Incredibles 2" opens June 15.