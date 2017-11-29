'The Incredibles 2' Cast News: Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener Lend Voices to New Characters

Two established actors are joining the production of Pixar's "The Incredibles 2." Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul") and Oscar nominee Catherine Keener ("Get Out") will lend their voices to new characters in the animation.

Facebook/PixarTheIncredibles Disney and Pixar's "The Incredibles 2" will run in the theater in June 2018.

It's unclear, however, if Odenkirk and Keener will also play superheroes on "The Incredibles 2." Little details were revealed regarding their roles in the press release.

Pixar and Disney honchos, however, earlier confirmed that original voice actors Craig T. Nelson (Bob/Mr. Incredible), Holly Hunter (Helen/Elastigirl) and Sarah Vowell (Violet) will return to voice the Parr family. Samuel L. Jackson (Lucius/Frozone), John Ratzenberger (Underminer) and director Brad Bird (Edna Mode) will also be back to record their parts.

Young star Huck Milner, however, will replace Spencer Fox (Dash), who has considerably grown up since the original film. Even as years have gone following the first movie's release in 2004, the timeline to "The Incredibles 2" apparently happens just minutes after the final scenes in the last movie. Hence, Dash's voice should still sound as an adolescent.

Meanwhile, "The Incredibles 2" will center on Elastigirl as the superhero who saves the day. Her husband, on the other hand, is the one saddled with the domestic duties this time around.

Pixar recently released a teaser to "The Incredibles 2" that showed Jack Jack's potential power. The Parrs remain unaware of what the baby can do but viewers got a treat as the trailer showed Jack Jack shooting lasers from his eyes.

The brief clip drew 113 million views in just a few hour of its release. It has become the most watched teaser for an animated movie.

The first "Incredibles" drew more than $600 million at the box office 13 years ago. It also earned an Oscar for Best Animated Film and Best Sound Editing in 2005. Disney and Pixar set the premiere of "The Incredibles 2" on June 15, 2018, in the U.S.