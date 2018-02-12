'The Incredibles 2' Movie News: New Teasers, Poster Released

Facebook/PixarTheIncredibles Promo image for 'The Incredibles 2'

Aside from the new teaser that was released during the 2018 Winter Olympics coverage, Disney Pixar surprised fans after releasing a new poster for the film in time for the New York Fashion Week.

The Olympic-themed teaser showed the superhero Parr family and their longtime friend ProZone to announce that the film outfit will release a new trailer on Wednesday, Feb. 14, The clips were released during NBC's coverage of the winter games.

On the other hand, the latest poster for the film did not feature the Parr family. Instead, it highlighted the family's costume designer Edna Mode with the caption, "It's been too long, dahlings."

The character might be pertaining to the wide gap between the first installment of the animated movie franchise which was released in 2004. But despite the long wait, Pixar's chief creative officer John Lasseter told IGN that the sequel will pick up after the events of the original film.

"It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece. You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that's where start this movie," Lasseter said when asked during the D23 Expo that was published in July 2017.

Lasseter also said that the sequel will stay true to the theme of the first movie that highlighted the importance of the family. "It's awesome, the idea we came up with -- simple as that. ... We love to really look at our own lives and look at what's going on, and find themes that we know will resonate with the audience."

"The Incredibles 2" will feature the return of Holly Hunter as the Parr matriarch Helen/Elastigirl, Craig T. Nelson as Helen's husband Bob/Mr. Incredible, Sarah Vowell as their teenage daughter Violet, Samuel L. Jackson as Frozone, and John Ratzenberger as the villain named The Underminer who appeared towards the final scene at the first movie.

The film will hit the theaters on June 15, 2018.