'The Incredibles 2' New Trailer Has Everyone Buzzing About One Character

Facebook/PixarTheIncredibles A still from "The Incredibles 2"

The latest trailer for "The Incredibles 2" has treated fans a better look at some of the new characters being introduced in the sequel.

Fans of "Breaking Bad" got a kick out of hearing the voice of one character from the cult favorite series. Bob Odenkirk, who is known for playing the role of Saul Goodman on the AMC show, voices a new character by the name of Winston Deavor, a fan of superheroes who advocates for their return.

Upon watching "The Incredibles 2" trailer, fans who watch the actor in the prequel series "Better Call Saul" would not miss Odenkirk's voice, although the resemblance of the actor to the character already gives that away.

AMC Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill in "Better Call Saul"

The trailer has the folks over at Reddit talking about how Odenkirk looks what he sounds like, and so, the movie had to make his character look like him because of it — and fans just love that.

There are speculations that Odenkirk's character might end up being the real villain in "The Incredibles 2." In the trailer, fans got a glimpse of the main antagonist named Screenslaver, who, like his name suggests, appears to be able to hypnotize anyone who sees and hears his voice from the screen.

YouTube/Pixar A screenshot of Bob Odenkirk's character Winston from "The Incredibles 2" trailer

The baddie conceals himself with a mask, which one Redditor points out seems to be built to fit the shape of the face of Winston, who may have hidden agenda in bringing the Supers back into the limelight all along.

This potentially puts Elastigirl in serious danger since he chose her for the job. She can be heard telling her husband in "The Incredibles 2" trailer that "to fix the law, I gotta break it."

While at the outset, she likely simply means that she is out playing hero even though the government does not allow it, this line suggests that she might be unknowingly paving the way for the rise of villainy in the city she is working hard to protect.

Odenkirk also gets to work with "Better Call Saul" and "Breaking Bad" co-star Jonathan Banks in "The Incredibles 2." Banks plays the role of Rick Dicker, a government leader and head of the Super Relocation Program who aids the Parr family to keep their superhero identities secret until the division was shut down.

The sequel, while it will be released almost 14 years after the first film, will be set after the events of the original. While some fans would have wanted to see a time-jump in "The Incredibles 2" to see Jack-Jack all grown-up, they still like the idea of having to watch Bob almost lose his mind as he is left to take care of the kids while Helen does all the superhero stuff.

While raising kids is a challenge in itself, his infant son, who is unable to control his full range of powers, makes that even more complicated. Clearly, Bob misses it being out in the field.

The Parr patriarch is not the only one who wants to get back to the action though. Dash and Violet also want to be able to use their abilities to rid their home of criminals. The family eventually gets to do that as the city finds itself at the mercy of Screenslaver.

"The Incredibles 2" hits the cinemas June 14.