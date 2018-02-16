'The Incredibles 2' New Trailer News: Plot Revealed

Facebook/PixarTheIncredibles A promo poster for the upcoming Disney Pixar animated film, "The Incredibles 2"

A new trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming animated film "The Incredibles 2" has been released, and it gives audiences a better idea of what to expect in the upcoming plot of this sequel — which is 14 years in the making. Additionally, it once again showcases the powers of the family's youngest member, Jack-Jack.

In the second trailer, the story has been revealed to take place immediately from where the first film left audiences — with the emergence of the supervillain who calls himself The Underminer. Elastigirl, who is voiced by Holly Hunter, reminds the family that being a superhero is still illegal, which is the setting even during the first film.

However, a very wealthy "tycoon," whose identity and exact role have not been revealed, is looking to reinstate superheroes one again, and Elastigirl ends up saving the world, leaving Robert, also known as Mr. Incredible and voiced by Craig T. Nelson, at home to watch and tutor the kids, as well as care for and nurture baby Jack-Jack — who is voiced by Maeve Andrews.

It appears that the sequel will be tackling gender reversal roles in domestic settings, wherein Elastigirl, the once stay-at-home mom, gets to work. Mr. Incredible tells his friend Frozone, voiced by Samuel L. Jackson, that he needs to "succeed" in being a stay-at-home dad to support his wife's dreams of being a superhero.

It is quite apparent that "The Incredibles 2" will focus heavily on Elastigirl, as confirmed by the film's director Brad Bird at the Disney's D23 panel last year. Bird is also the voice of Edna Mode. Furthermore, the second trailer also reveals that Robert has a very difficult time taking care of Jack-Jack, who is shown to have abilities of teleportation, shape-shifting, harnessing electricity, and laser vision.

It is safe to assume that on top of focusing on Elastigirl, the plot will also reveal more about Jack-Jack's multiple abilities.

"The Incredibles 2" is scheduled to premiere on June 15 this year.