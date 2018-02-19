'The Incredibles 2' News, Release Date: Mr. Incredible Becomes Stay-at-Home Dad in New Trailer

Facebook/PixarTheIncredibles Promotional image for 'The Incredibles 2'

A new trailer for "The Incredibles 2" has been released, and it shows Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) taking on a big task: parenting.

The new sneak peek opens where the first film ended — with The Underminer terrorizing the city. Director Brad Bird previously described the same opening scene, which is featured in the trailer. "'Incredibles 2' picks up, literally, where the first film left off, with Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl battling The Underminer, while Violet and Dash are stuck with babysitting Jack-Jack," he said.

Mr. Incredible uses Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) as a trampoline and jumps straight to The Underminer, who then uses a strong vacuum to suck up the superhero before he can even deliver his heroic line. At dinner, Helen reiterates the ban on superheroes that was present in the first film.

Later on, Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) talks to Helen and Bob alone. He tells them of a tycoon who "wants to talk about hero stuff," and Bob's face lights up. The tycoon, Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk), wants to have superheroes in the world again. He enlists the help of Elastigirl, who takes on more of the action in the sequel. With Helen away, Bob has to take care of the kids by himself.

However, Bob is far from resentful of his wife's new role. In fact, he is very supportive of her, wanting himself to succeed in parenting so that she can succeed as well. But, he soon finds that parenting is not that easy. He tries to teach Dash (Huck Milner) math and discovers that Jack-Jack is quite the handful.

Bob attempts to get Jack-Jack to calm down, but his newfound powers of teleporting and turning into a literal monster make it difficult. Frozone, who is presumably there to help Bob, freaks out at the sight of Jack-Jack's transformation. Edna Mode also makes an appearance to give Bob some words of wisdom.

"The Incredibles 2" will premiere on June 15, 2018.