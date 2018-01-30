Facebook/PixarTheIncredibles "The Incredibles 2" premieres in June.

This coming Super Bowl, many are wondering if Disney will drop a trailer for "The Incredibles 2." Meanwhile, the cast and characters for "The Incredibles" sequel have been revealed.

In last year's Super Bowl, Disney dropped a teaser trailer for "Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." For this year, many are speculating that Disney might reserve a spot for another family title, which is "The Incredibles 2," Deadline reports.

Given that "The Incredibles 2" is launching this June, it would be a good exposure for the upcoming sequel. However, followers of the film will have to wait until the Super Bowl this February to confirm.

Meanwhile, Disney already revealed the cast members and their corresponding characters of "The Incredibles 2."

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Jonathan Banks from "Better Call Saul" will voice Rick Dicker in "The Incredibles 2." Rick is a government official and head of the Super Relocation Program, who will help the Parrs keep their superhero identities hidden.

Sophia Bush will voice Voyd, a young girl who idolizes Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) with powers herself. Based on her name, she can create voids that allow her to make things appear and disappear.

Isabella Rossellini will play as the Ambassador, an official trying to push for superheroes to be finally legalized.

Meanwhile, Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener could be voicing the film's big bads, who also happen to be siblings. Odenkirk plays Winston Deavor, a superhero fan who wants to bring them out of hiding by changing the public perception about them. Keener will be Evelyn Deavor, a tech genius who can solve any problem given to her.

Aside from the new characters, Craig T. Nelson returns as Mr. Incredible, Holly Hunter returns as Elastigirl, Sarah Vowell as Violet, Huck Milner as Dash, and Samuel L. Jackson as Frozone.

"The Incredibles 2" hits theaters on June 15.