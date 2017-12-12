'The Incredibles 2' Release Date, News: New Image Reveals Plenty of Action for Mrs. Incredible

Facebook/PixarTheIncredibles Promotional image for 'The Incredibles 2'

"The Incredibles 2" is set to arrive in theaters next year and a new image from the movie has just been dropped. The image reveals that the sequel will pick up right where the original 2004 movie left off and that Mrs. Incredible, a.k.a. Elastigirl, is taking the lead as she tackles her personal ambition.

Just as revealed in the record-breaking teaser trailer that was released last month, "The Incredibles 2" will find Mrs. Incredible into the center of the action while Mr. Incredible stays in the family's new hideout headquarters, contending with Baby Jack-Jack's developing superpowers.

In a recent interview about the upcoming sequel, writer-director Brad Bird said, "'Incredibles 2' picks up, literally, where the first film left off, with Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl battling the Underminer, while Violet and Dash are stuck with babysitting Jack-Jack. That's all we're saying for now, but rest assured, there are a lot more superheroics in store for our family dynamic."

According to Bird, Elastigirl will unleash her appetite for adventure in "The Incredibles 2," allowing her to take the lead when it comes to action and heroics. He revealed that unlike in the first movie where she was driven to become Mrs. Incredible out of necessity, in the sequel, she will make a decision to meet her own ambition head-on. "The ambition of being an adventure is something that we get to explore," he said.

Actress Holly Hunter, who voices Mrs. Incredible, also teased that Bird's storytelling abilities had a different kind of lift-off in "The Incredibles 2." "Brad's imagination veers off into intensely funny stuff, and I find that so fresh. And of course, that also includes the character development of Helen throughout this movie. It just feels really rich, and like... this guy is a true feminist," said Hunter.

The movie will see the return of original voice cast members Hunter (Mrs. Incredible/Elastigirl), Craig T. Nelson (Mr. Incredible/Bob), Samuel L. Jackson (Frozone/Lucius), and Sarah Vowell (Violet).

"The Incredibles" will open in theaters on June 15, 2018.