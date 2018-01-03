"The Incredibles 2" welcomes the New Year with an actual toast to 2018. Disney releases a special teaser that features a timely pun.

Facebook/PixartheIncredibles The Parr family returns for another adventure in "The Incredibles 2," which comes to theaters in June 2018.

The teaser found on Disney's Twitter account showed a burnt toast with the logo of "The Incredibles 2." The image had the caption, "Here's a toast to an Incredible New Year."

The New Year teaser doesn't reveal much about what fans can expect from the sequel. The upcoming animated film, however, has been voted as the Most Anticipated Family Movie of 2018, followed by "A Wrinkle in Time," "Mary Poppins Returns," "Wreck-It Ralph 2" and "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."

Here's a toast to an Incredible New Year. #Incredibles2 pic.twitter.com/85rTqukGnV — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 31, 2017

"The Incredibles 2" comes after the 2004 animated blockbuster writer and director Brad Bird. The sequel will bring back Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson and Sarah Vowell as the voice actors of Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Frozone and Violet.

The follow-up film will pick up just minutes after the end of the original movie. Though 14 years have passed since the first film, the timeline in the story itself won't change.

"It starts right as the first one finishes, so it just carries on," Pixar chief creative officer John Lasseter told an audience in June at the D23 event. "It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece. You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that's where this movie starts."

"The Incredibles 2" will centre on Elastigirl's adventures. She goes back to superhero duties full time while her husband takes a backseat.

One change in the movie will involve the voice actor for Dash. Spencer Fox originally played the character in 2004. Huck Milner will take over in the 2018 release since Dash remains a teenager in the story.

Also joining "The Incredibles 2" are Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul") and Catherine Keener ("Being John Malkovich"). Disney hasn't divulged any details to their characters so far. "The Incredibles 2" will arrive in theatres in June 2018.