'The Incredibles 2' Rumors: New Trailer to Arrive in Super Bowl

Facebook/The Incredibles "The Incredibles 2" will immediately pick from where the first movie ended.

A new trailer for the highly awaited "The Incredibles 2" may be released at the upcoming Super Bowl 2018 this Sunday.

"The Incredibles 2" is already scheduled to hit the theaters this June, but fans have yet to see its full-length trailer. After all, the first ever trailer released last year does not offer much as it only teases what Jack-Jack's powers will be. However, it is speculated that the long wait for a juicy trailer may be soon over as the SuperBowl 2018 may be the venue for the release of the Pixar animated movie's newest trailer.

While it remains unclear whether it will really be the case, some opine that it is not a remote possibility as, after all, the perennial major sporting event has been a venue for the release of movie and TV series trailers. Hence, apart from "The Incredibles 2," upcoming movies such as "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War" may also release their respective latest trailers at the SuperBowl this Sunday, February 4.

In the event that the latest trailer for "The Incredibles 2" will be released this Sunday, it is believed that it will finally reveal the other characters in the movie, including who its main villain will be. After all, not much about the movie is known apart from the fact that it will immediately pick up from where the first movie ended back in 2004.

"It starts right as the first one finishes, so it just carries on. A minute will have passed. It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece. You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that's where we start this movie," Pixar chief creative officer John Lasseter revealed at last year's D23 Expo.

In the same interview, Lasseter hinted that, while "The Incredibles 2" is another superhero movie, its story will really center on family.

"It's really a story of a family set in the world of superheroes. This one carries on that theme," Lasseter said.

"The Incredibles 2" hits the theaters this June 15.