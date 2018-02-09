'The Incredibles 2' Rumors: Sequel to be Set in the 1960s

Facebook/The Incredibles "The Incredibles 2" will immediately pick from where the first movie ended.

While "The Incredibles 2" is slated to arrive this year, rumors claim that the highly anticipated sequel may be set in the 1960s.

Eagle-eyed fans have uncovered some details from the first "The Incredibles" movie, and it has been revealed that it was set in the 1960s after all. This came after it was spotted that the newspaper Mr. Parr/Mr. Incredible was reading in a scene is dated May 16, 1962.

Apart from the said scene, theorists also point out that there are other elements in the movie that hint of its period setting. For instance, the cars featured in the movie look like they belonged to an earlier time, and the spandex-like costumes of the Parr family are obviously a homage to older comic characters, including Adam West's "Batman" from the late 1960s.

Because of this discovery, it is now believed that "The Incredibles 2" will be set in the 1960s as well. After all, it is already public knowledge that the sequel will immediately pick up from where the first movie ended. If the first movie ended in 1962, then, its sequel will be set in the same year, too.

"It starts right as the first one finishes, so it just carries on. It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece. You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that's where start this movie," Pixar chief creative officer John Lasseter told IGN at last year's D23 event.

Nonetheless, just because the sequel will begin in 1962, this does not mean that it will be set in the same year throughout the entire movie. As earlier rumors claimed that the movie may feature a teenage Jack-Jack as the sequel's antagonist, it is possible for "The Incredibles 2" to employ a time-jump and have its story set in the 1970s.

Whether this will really be the case or not, fans can only find out once the sequel arrives on June 15.