'The Incredibles 2' Spoilers: On the Teaser Trailer, Plot, and Release Date

Facebook/PixarTheIncredibles "The Incredibles 2" featuring the Parr family will be in theaters in June 2018.

Over a decade after the release of the first installment of "The Incredibles," Pixar has released a new teaser trailer for the critically acclaimed animated film. Recent reports have revealed that the video broke a record on YouTube. Furthermore, here is everything to know about "The Incredibles 2."

The teaser trailer is only a little bit under a minute long, but since it was released by Disney-Pixar on Nov. 18, the YouTube video has garnered over 17 million views. The teaser trailer for "The Incredibles 2" features baby Jack Jack, who seems to be starting to figure out how to walk on his own and at the same time, use his powers. Although no confirmation has been said as of yet, he seems to stumble on "The Incredibles" iconic logo from another space dimension, before subsequently activating his laser vision. Bob (Craig Nelson) is left to take care of Jack Jack while his wife Helen (Holly Hunter) goes out to save the world.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the debut of the trailer has propelled it to be the most watched trailer for an animated film, while also securing the seventh spot overall. Furthermore, the plot of "The Incredibles 2" is set to continue where it left off in the first installment. This time, a villain will again see a way to break the family altogether, and with the help family friend Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson), they will have to work together as a team. The plot further implies that there might be conflict within.

"The Incredibles" was first released back in 2004, when it subsequently won an Academy Award for best animated feature. The original writer and director Brad Bird will be making a comeback for the sequel, as well as most of the original cast. "The Incredibles 2" is scheduled to premiere on June 14, 2018.