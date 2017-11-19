'The Incredibles 2' Trailer: Jack-Jack Showcases His Powers in First Teaser for Long-Awaited Sequel

After more than a decade, fans are finally treated with a first look at "The Incredibles 2," the long-awaited years-in-the-making sequel to the original superhero film that came out in 2004.

The short clip shows little Jack-Jack and the hotchpotch of powers and abilities he has. Obviously, there won't be any time jump as the film will pick up from where the first film left off.

(Photo: YouTube/Pixar) A screenshot from the first "The Incredibles 2" teaser.

As a refresher, "The Incredibles" saw the family battle Syndrome in the final act. Unbeknownst to them, it was Jack-Jack who ultimately took him out as he manifested his range of powers.

In the original film, fans will remember that he transformed into a demon while battling the said big bad mid-air so this little dude definitely has a lot going on.

As shown in the teaser, Jack-Jack also has heat vision and an electricity-type power. He can even blaze himself up Human Torch style and phase through places the way The Flash does. In "The Incredibles 2," the family will learn of what he can do, which should make for comedy and drama in the film.

Because he is still a toddler, he has no control of these powers just yet. Sneezing alone activated his abilities. The film is expected to revolve around the youngest in the Parr family getting a grip of his abilities before people could get hurt with the help of his siblings and parents.

Not much is known about the plot of "The Incredibles 2" including the big bad, but a trailer, which is expected to be released early next year, should take care of that.

Pretty much everyone who worked in the first film will be back, but the voice actor for Dash had to be recast since the original — Spencer Fox — has grown up since the film was released. Samuel L. Jackson will also be back as Frozone.

"The Incredibles 2" is slated for release June 15, 2018.