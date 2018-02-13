'The Incredibles 2' Trailer to Roll Out on Valentine's Day

Facebook/PixarTheIncredibles Promo image for 'The Incredibles 2'

After 14 long years, "The Incredibles" is officially back for its second installment. Last weekend, a new "The Incredibles 2" TV spot revealed that a new special look at the film's full trailer is set to debut this week during the Winter Olympics 2018.

In the said TV spot, the characters are shown watching the Winter Olympics on TV. In the clip, the Parr family is shown participating in Olympic events, with Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) living up to her name and Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) skating around a bus. Towards the end of the clip, an announcement flashes on the screen, informing viewers that a special look at the film's trailer will premiere during the Winter Olympics on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The announcement came two months after the initial teaser trailer for the film was released back in December.

Aside from the teaser, Disney and Pixar also unveiled several "The Incredibles 2" posters around New York City ahead of the New York Fashion Week. The posters feature Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) ironing out his costume on the ironing board, hinting that he might be a stay-at-home dad in the upcoming film. This is highly likely, considering that Elastigirl will reportedly be the focus of the story this time around.

Another character featured in the new posters is Brad Bird's Edna "E" Mode, whose image comes with the tagline that reads, "It's bee too long, dahlings." Pixar's official Twitter account is tapping into the character's love of fashion in promoting the New York Fashion Week, although Mode believes that "models are spoiled, stupid little stick figures with poofy lips who think only about themselves."

Plot details about "The Incredibles 2" remain scarce, but it has been confirmed that it will pick up exactly where the first installment left off. The film will hit theaters on June 14.