'The Incredibles 2' Updates: Disney Releases Synopsis, Trailer to Arrive Tonight

Facebook/The Incredibles "The Incredibles 2" will immediately pick from where the first movie ended.

While nothing much is known about "The Incredibles 2," Disney has recently released its official synopsis, offering fans a glimpse on how its story may pan out once it hits the theaters later this summer.

Based on the recently released synopsis of the upcoming movie sequel, Helen/Elastigirl is given the task to bring the Supers back while her husband, Bob/Mr. Incredible takes charge of the everyday happenings in their household, especially with their children with superpowers: Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack. However, somewhere along the process, things will go wrong for the Parrs.

"Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don't shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone by their side. That's what makes this family so Incredible," goes a portion of the synopsis.

Despite the release of the synopsis, though, nothing much about the story of "The Incredibles 2" is known, including who its main villain will be. As of this writing, what is certain, though, is that it will immediately pick up from where the first one ended in 2004.

"It starts right as the first one finishes, so it just carries on...It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece. You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that's where start this movie,"Pixar chief creative officer John Lasseter revealed in an interview with IGN last year.

Meanwhile, a full-length trailer for "The Incredibles" is expected to arrive later today, February 14, on NBC during the network's 2018 Winter Olympics coverage. While the exact time for the release of the trailer is unknown, it is speculated to arrive between 8 and 10 p.m. ET, considering that the upcoming animated movie sequel is family-oriented.

"The Incredibles 2" arrives in the theaters this June 15.