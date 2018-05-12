The Inspiring Nature of LeBron James' Quest to Be the Greatest Basketball Player of All Time

Some fans believe that James could eventually overtake Michael Jordan in the all time basketball player rankings

Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost LeBron James prepares to take a shot during a February 2018 game

Who's the better basketball player: LeBron James or Michael Jordan? It's a debate topic that's been talked about frequently by basketball fans for years now, and it will likely remain a popular point of discussion for a long time.

Those who back Jordan point to his six championships, spotless Finals record and unmatched peak as the key reasons why no one can even come close to challenging his status as the greatest of all time.

Those who support James point to the career statistics he is expected to finish with, his extended reign of dominance over a single conference and his prolonged prime as the main reasons why he should be considered as the greatest of all time.

Recently, ESPN's Kevin Pelton dove deep into the Jordan vs. James debate in a lengthy article.

The article is worth taking the time to read mainly for how Pelton discusses and dissects the many nuances of the debate, but for those who just want the gist, he concluded that Jordan was the better player when taking into account how he and James performed during their respective primes, but he also noted that James "has already put together the best NBA career we've ever seen."

The reality is that the fans firmly entrenched in either the Jordan camp or the James camp will likely not be swayed by Pelton's article, but it is worth pointing out that James even getting to where he is now is a marvelous accomplishment.

James' early life was not exactly easy, but through the perseverance of his mother, Gloria Marie James, the support of many friends and his own dedication, he managed to make a better life for himself.

It's no secret that chasing down and eventually overtaking Jordan to become the undisputed greatest basketball player of all time is a goal for James, but his dedication to that has not prevented him from making an impact off the court as well.

James' philanthropic efforts are well documented and The LeBron James Family Foundation and the University of Akron are working together to provide scholarships for more than 2,300 children in the coming years.

For a while during his years with the Miami Heat, James was viewed by a significant number of NBA fans as a villain of sorts because he chose to leave his hometown team in order to pursue championship opportunities with his friends.

The villain label was always misplaced when it came to James, and while it may not have been required, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to the title in 2016 healed whatever wounds were opened by his initial departure.

James is an example of an athlete who has excelled on the court, while remaining as an impactful social force for good on the days when he does not have any games scheduled.

Whether or not James will eventually go down as the greatest basketball player in history is a matter that will likely never be settled, but that does not make his many accomplishments on and off the court any less remarkable.