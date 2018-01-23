Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese horror anime series, "The Junji Ito Collection," based on some of the works of popular horror manga artist, Junji Ito.

The horrific tales just keep on coming on the Japanese horror anime series, "The Junji Ito Collection." And after a mysterious handsome boy and a slug girl, what other strange creations of Ito's are about to be featured?

The previous episode adapted the stories "The Handsome Boy At the Crossroads" and "Slug Girl," which are from the 15th and seventh volumes of the "Horror World of Junji Ito" series, respectively.

The first one featured a mysterious entity, who would often walk by a particular crossroads at night in a cloud of fog, doling out caustic insights about people's love life, which would eventually drive them to take their lives.

The second story featured typical Ito body horror that featured a girl's gradual transition into a slug, which was unintentionally aggravated by her parents' desire to help her out.

And just like in the two earlier episodes, no preview for the next installment was shown. It was, however, hinted that the series will be adapting collections number 034 and 060, which the Observation Deck speculates may refer to "Fun Winter Vacation" and "Penpal."

"Fun Winter Vacation" is part of the "Souichi's Diary of Delights" collection, which features the young boy, Tsuji Souichi, who has an unhealthy obsession with curses and the occult. He was first seen the premiere episode of the series.

On the other hand, "Penpal" is a story taken from "Hallucinations," the ninth volume of the "Horror World of Junji Ito" series.

Of course, these are all just speculations and should be taken with a grain of salt.

"The Junji Ito Collection" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. It also airs on the Anime Premium Block of the Japanese satellite network WOWOW on Fridays 10:30 p.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub with a Funimation premium subscription.