Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese horror anime series, "The Junji Ito Collection," based on some of the works of popular horror manga artist, Junji Ito.

The chilling worlds of a popular Japanese horror writer have finally hit the small screen with the Japanese horror anime series, "Junji Ito Collection."

Fans, both old and new alike, were treated to a couple of Ito's stories adapted into animation in the pilot episode that gained mixed reactions from its viewers. While some fans were pleased enough with what they saw, other fans felt the first episode should've offered a story other than "Souichi's Convenient Curses" that's more representative of Ito's genius, in order to effectively set the pace for the upcoming installments.

Moreover, the second story, "Hellish Doll Funeral," was so short that some fans have even mistaken it for a preview of the upcoming episode 2.

"Souichi's Convenient Curses," is only the first of many subsequent tales featuring a kid named Souichi, who has an obsession with cursing people via the traditional cursing method of "ushi no toki mairi (ox-hour shrine visit)." This method is done during the ox hours, which is from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. It is typically done by nailing a straw doll representing the victim to a sacred tree of a Shinto shrine.

However, Souichi's curses often end up being foiled by his family members. And it isn't until his visiting cousins served as the narrative points of view in later installments that the series becomes interesting.

On the other hand, "Hellish Doll Funeral," is set in a world where it seems that children naturally turn into dolls when they reach a certain age. But while all other parents chose to end their children's lives once this happens, Marie's parents decided to keep her for as long as they could, until rot and decay ultimately turned her into something horrendous.

There is no synopsis or any other indication of what's coming next, except for the collection numbers 041 and 084 shown at the end of the episode credits. The Observation Deck speculates that these numbers may refer to "The Long Dream" and "The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel."

However, stellastar42, the author of the article, also advises readers to take these speculations with a grain of salt.

"The Junji Ito Collection" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. It also airs on the Anime Premium Block of the Japanese satellite network WOWOW on Fridays at 10:30 p.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.