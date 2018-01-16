'The Junji Ito Collection' Episode 3 Spoilers: Two More Chilling Tales to Hit the Small Screen

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese horror anime series, "The Junji Ito Collection," based on some of the works of popular horror manga artist, Junji Ito.

Two new tales of everyday horror are about to be adapted on the next episode of the Japanese horror anime series, "The Junji Ito Collection."

The previous episode saw the adaptation of two remarkable stories by Japan's highly regarded horror manga creator, Ito. The first story titled "Fashion Model" featured one of the most horrific creatures created by Ito — Fuchi, a mysterious model with quite an eerie-looking face. Casting her in a movie, only to scramble for ways to get rid of her, was the worse misstep that a group of filmmakers made in this chilling tale set mostly in the woodlands.

On the other hand, the second story titled "Long Dream" saw a man with a strange condition getting admitted to a hospital. It seemed that each night, his dreams became longer than the last, until such time that he could hardly remember what happened to him the previous day when he woke up. His body also soon began to match the changes that he experienced as time passed by in these lengthy dreams.

This particular story has previously been adapted into a 58-minute live-action movie in 2000. It was directed by Akihiro Higuchi, a.k.a. Higuchinsky, who also adapted "Uzumaki (Spiral)" into a 90-minute live-action movie in the same year as his featured film debut.

As for the next tales in the ongoing anime series, Observation Deck speculates that collections number 080 and 066 may more or less refer to the stories "Back Alley" and "The Smoking Club," respectively.

The online media outlet correctly predicted one of the two tales adapted in the previous episode, and once again advises viewers to take this speculated titles with a grain of salt.

"The Junji Ito Collection" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. It also airs on the Anime Premium Block of the Japanese satellite network WOWOW on Fridays 10:30 p.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription starting on Saturday, Jan. 20.