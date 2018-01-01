Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese horror anime series, "The Junji Ito Collection," based on some of the works of popular horror manga artist, Junji Ito.

Two DVD-exclusive episodes have been announced for the upcoming Japanese horror anime series, "The Junji Ito Collection."

The two-part original video animation (OVA) titled, "Tomie," will reportedly be included in the second and third DVD box sets. The series will be released in three DVD box sets with four episodes each. The first set has been scheduled to ship on March 30, the second one on April 27, and the third one on May 25.

"Tomie" is one of the more popular manga series written and lustrated by Junji Ito. It was the famed horror manga artist's first published work, which debuts on the shoujo manga magazine "Monthly Halloween" in 1987, and eventually won him the Kazuo Umezu Award.

It tells the story of a beautiful and mysterious girl named Tomie, who is like a succubus that possesses the power to make any man fall in love with her. Once she comes into a person's life, seemingly out of nowhere, it will be near impossible to get rid of her. "Tomie" features a series of characters who encounter Tomie and their desperate attempts to get rid of her.

Aside from "Tomie," the upcoming anthology anime series, "The Junji Ito Collection," will also be adapting other stories from both the "Junji Ito Masterpiece Collection" series and the "Fragments of Horror" book.

YouTube/smiral animation

Studio DEEN is animating the series with Shinobu Tagashira serving as both director and character designer. Kaoru Sawada is in charge of writing the scripts, while Hozumi Gouda and Yuuki Hayashi take care of the sound direction and music composition, respectively.

The opening theme titled "Shichitenbattou no Blues (The Writhing in Agony Blues)" will be performed by The Pinballs, while the ending theme titled, "Tagai no Uchuu (Mutual Universe)," will be performed by JYOCHO.

"The Junji Ito Collection" premieres on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. It will also air on the Anime Premium Block of the Japanese satellite network WOWOW on Friday, Jan. 5, at 10:30 p.m. JST.

Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.