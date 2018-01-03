'The Last Guardian' Developer Possibly Teasing Fourth Game In New Year Post

get design New teaser image from 'The Last Guardian' creator Fumito Ueda

Fumito Ueda, the man behind "Ico," "Shadow of the Colossus," "The Last Guardian" could be up to his old tricks. The 46-year old developer recently posted a mysterious new image on genDESIGN's website, possibly hinting an upcoming fourth game for his game studio.

Fans won't immediately see the image on genDESIGN's webpage though as they must scroll down past the three birds at the GenDESIGN entrance page to actually see the teaser image. It showed an image of a ghostly figure resembling the silhouette on genDESIGN's logo lying on what appears to be a stone block beside an imposing statue resembling a paw.

More hints lay behind the scenes, however, with the text "Beauty and the Beast 2018" being discovered in the image's source code. This could be the project's working title or yet another clue. One thing's for certain though, Ueda and his team are definitely up to something.

Prior to this, genDESIGN also posted advertisements for job opportunities this year. All of this seems to be implying active development and the beginning of a new project since "The Last Guardian" back in 2016. And like genDESIGN's previous titles, it's probably safe to assume that this next title will also be related to its predecessors.

However, before fans get giddy at the prospect of a new title from Ueda, keep in mind that it might take a while before it hits the shelves. After all, its last project famously took 10 years to be released with Ueda opening his new studio and transferring the game's development away from Sony mid-project.

After being announced at the 2009 Electronic Entertainment Expo for the PlayStation 3, the game was finally released in December 2016 for the PlayStation 4 to mostly positive reception. Hopefully, though, this next project doesn't go through the same development "process" as "The Last Guardian."