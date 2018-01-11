'The Last Man on Earth' Season 4 Spoilers: Karl Joins the Group, Suggests Painting Gail

Facebook/TheLastManOnEarthFOX Promotional image for 'The Last Man on Earth'

The upcoming episode of "The Last Man on Earth" season 4 will see Karl meeting the rest of the group.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Paint Misbehavin," states that Tandy (Will Forte) and Todd (Mel Rodriguez) will introduce Karl (guest star Fred Armisen) to everyone else. It can be recalled that Karl made his first appearance in the fall finale, titled "Not Appropriate for Miners," as a mysterious prisoner. His character was then explored further in the winter premiere, titled "Karl."

Elsewhere in the episode, Jasper (Keith L. Williams) is still missing, and the gang will continue their search for the young boy.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Tandy and Karl standing in front of everyone. Tandy introduces Karl to the group, who seem hesitant to meet him. Tandy assures them that Karl is harmless and that he "doesn't bite." Karl reinforces Tandy's assurance, albeit quite unconvincingly.

Later on, Karl tells Gail (Mary Steenburgen) that he is "ready to paint again," which screams trouble. However, Gail is completely unaware of Karl's past and agrees to it. She asks whether the clothes stay on or off, and Karl makes the decision to stay clothed himself. The final scene shows Tandy taking a sneaky look at something.

In the previous episode, it was revealed in a flashback that Karl is actually a cannibal. While searching for Jasper, Tandy and Todd ran into Karl at the prison — where he was serving his sentence — and helped him get out. Before the virus broke out, Karl had killed many people in order to support his cannibalistic lifestyle, and he used a painting scheme as a front to cover his misdeeds. He was eventually captured and sent to prison, but everyone died when the virus spread, leaving Karl as the only survivor.

"The Last Man on Earth" season 4 airs Sundays, at 9:30 p.m. EST on FOX.