Facebook/TheLastManOnEarthFOX Promotional image for 'The Last Man on Earth'

"The Last Man on Earth" season 4 will return in the spring.

The FOX comedy series is taking a short break to give way to an bevy of other events airing soon. According to CarterMatt, the network is likely putting the show on hold in order to avoid competing with them. These events include the Super Bowl LII, the Grammy Awards, the Academy Awards, and the Winter Olympics.

However, when the show does return, fans can expect to see Fred Armisen continuing his guest-starring stint as Karl Cowperthwaite, the cannibalistic serial killer Tandy (Will Forte), and Todd (Mel Rodriguez) found in a Mexican prison while searching for Jasper (Keith L. Williams).

A teaser trailer for the fourth season's 11th episode, whose title has yet to be released, opens with Karl walking towards the gang. He asks, quite creepily, about what they saw "out there."

The clip then flashbacks to Karl at the graveyard eating a piece of old human flesh. Tandy, whom the gang refused to believe at first, explains what they saw in a childish manner.

Tandy and Todd are visibly cautious around Karl, having armed themselves with random things in preparation for self-defense. Tandy tells Karl that he and Todd saw him take a bite out of a cadaver, much to the shock of everyone else in the room. They must believe him now.

It can be recalled that the rest of the group rebuffed Tandy's suspicions about Karl in the previous episode, titled "Paint Misbehavin'," due to his consistently wrong first impressions on people.

Karl, on the other hand, tried his best to turn away from his cannibalistic lifestyle, but he was not strong enough. Initially aiming to kill Gail (Mary Steenburgen), Karl digresses and heads to the graveyard instead for a bite to eat.

FOX has yet to announce a specific premiere date for the second half of "The Last Man on Earth" season 4, though it is set to return sometime in the spring.