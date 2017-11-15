'The Last Man on Earth' Season 4 Spoilers: Tandy Reveals His Feminist Views in Episode 7

(Photo: Facebook/TheLastManOnEarthFOX) Promotional banner for the fourth season of the FOX comedy series, "The Last Man on Earth," featuring Carol Pilbasian (Kristen Schaal) and Tandy Miller (Will Forte).

Tandy (Will Forte) waves his feminist flag on the upcoming episode of "The Last Man on Earth" season 4.

Titled "Gender Friender," next week's episode will see Tandy go out of his way to prove to his fellow survivors that he is a true-blue feminist. Erica (Cleopatra Coleman) and Dawn spend more time hanging out with Gail (Mary Steenburgen), which makes Carol (Kristen Schaal) jealous of their close friendship. Meanwhile, Todd (Mel Rodriguez) makes an effort to be a father figure to Jasper (Keith L. Williams).

Fox has released a new set of promo images, starting with a picture of Tandy seemingly surprised as he drinks from a coffee mug with the words "This is what feminist looks like." Another image show Carol making a toast, possibly for the recent birth of her babies.

The batch of pictures also offers a glimpse of Todd's special moment with Jasper, who was noticeably absent in episode 6. The duo appears to be having a good time as they play baseball together. It may be part of Todd's effort to form a closer relationship with the young boy.

In the previous episode, the gang got a bit bigger when Carol and Tandy woke up in the middle of the night to discover that their daughter, Bezequil, was born. Since a huge part of the show's current season focused on Carol's pregnancy, the birthing process seemed anticlimactic for most viewers.

A major twist happened when the couple found out that Carol is actually pregnant with twins, and the other baby is about to come out. The revelation was eventually resolved with yet another quick and painless birth.

"The Last Man on Earth" season 4 airs every Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. EST on Fox.