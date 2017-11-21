'The Last Man on Earth' Season 4 Spoilers: Todd Goes to Tandy for Parental Advice

Facebook/TheLastManOnEarthFOX Promotional image for 'The Last Man on Earth'

The upcoming episode of "The Last Man on Earth" season 4 will see Tandy (Will Forte) giving parenting advice to Todd (Mel Rodriguez).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Not Appropriate for Miners," states that Todd will turn to Tandy for help when he begins to notice that Jasper (Keith L. Williams) is becoming more careless. But, Todd and Tandy are not the only ones who will be fixated on Jasper. Carol (Kristen Schaal) and Erica (Cleopatra Coleman) will also start competing for Jasper's attention when they realize that he can be the only suitor for their babies.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Tandy laughing maniacally in front of Todd for reasons unknown. A scene shows the two men driving recklessly, while another one curiously features a stuffed giraffe exploding to bits. The final scene shows Tandy picking up two boxes with his belongings. The boxes are labeled "lotions" and "adult magazines."

The previous episode, titled "Gender Friender," saw Tandy proclaiming himself to be a feminist and actually taking action to become one. Carol, on the other hand, felt like an outsider when Gail (Mary Steenburgen) and Erica decided to get married. She feared that Gail would not be there for her anymore, which was quickly resolved. Forte revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Tandy's new feminist self is here to stay, while Schaal previewed what is in store for Carol in the coming episodes.

"Well, she finally got what she wanted. Since the first episode, you see her and this is her goal, and so now she has her goal," Schaal explained. "It should be interesting to see what that goal actually means now that it's been realized. Is this what she really needs? It's so interesting, I wonder if it's going to make her unravel a bit."

"The Last Man on Earth" season 4 will return on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 9:30 p.m. EST on Fox.