'The Last of Us 2' News: No Character is Safe, Teases Game Sequel's Director

Facebook/Naughty Dog, LLC Despite its story revolving around hate, "The Last of Us 2" will have some lighthearted scenes and elements of hope, says the game's director, Neil Druckmann.

Nobody is safe in "The Last of Us 2," teased the game's director Neil Druckmann.

At the recently concluded PlayStation Experience event, Druckmann was asked whether the long-standing rumor claiming that Joel, one of the protagonists in the first game, will die in the sequel, indeed. As a response, Druckman jokingly said that everybody will die in "The Last of Us 2," and eventually gave a more serious and believable answer.

"There are stakes--there are real stakes. With 'The Last of Us,' no one is safe. We want people to go into 'The Last of Us: Part II', especially with this theme (of hate) and what we're trying to say with this game, is knowing that no one is safe--not even these two (Joel and Ellie)," Druckmann explained.

To recall, it was revealed at last year's PlayStation Experience event, where "The Last of Us 2" was announced, that the game sequel's theme will be the opposite of that of the first game. Hence, while the first "The Last of Us" game revolved around love, its sequel will be about hate.

At this year's PlayStation Experience event, though, Druckmann explained that, despite the overarching hate theme, "The Last of Us 2" will still have some lighthearted scenes and elements of hope. After all, the story of the game sequel will be about someone's quest for justice, spanning its positive and negative aspects, including the gray area that separates these two points.

It has also been revealed that much of the story of the game sequel will take place it Seattle, confirming that earlier rumors were true after all, and that "The Last of Us 2" is already between 50 and 60 percent done.

More information about "The Last of Us 2," including its release date, is expected to be revealed at the 2018 E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo), happening from June 12 to 14, 2018 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.