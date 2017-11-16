'The Last of Us 2' Rumors: Mysterious Woman in Recently Released Trailer is Ellie's Mother

Facebook/Naughty Dog, LLC It is speculated that Emily is the antagonist in "The Last of Us 2."

While the recent trailer to "The Last of Us 2" was met with criticisms because of its undeniable brutality, it has provided some fans with another theory as to how the story of the game sequel may pan out.

Apart from the fact that "The Last of Us 2" trailer released last month was brutal, many fans of the game also lamented the fact that it was devoid of the presence of Joel and Ellie, the first game's protagonists. However, as Naughty Dog has said that the featured characters in the trailer are connected to Joel and Ellie, it is now suspected that one of whom is Ellie's mother, Anna.

As Anna died giving birth to Ellie, and it is already a known fact that the game sequel will now feature a grown-up Ellie, it is suspected that the recently released trailer is a flashback scene involving Anna, which will give the fans an idea on the present-day ordeal of Ellie. For many gaming pundits, the antagonist featured in the trailer, Emily, is connected to Anna as she may be a leader of a religious cult that intended to punish Anna for being pregnant with Ellie back then.

It is speculated that the religious group may still be active in the present days. As the trailer also features two characters named Yara and Lev who may have escaped the group along with Anna, their paths may cross with that of Ellie and recognize her as their friend's daughter because of her resemblance to her. Because of this, it may be possible that they will tell Ellie of the sufferings Anna endured in the hands of the religious group, and that its members continue to hunt them. This may fuel Ellie's desire for revenge as seen in the first ever trailer of the game released last year, where she said, "I'm going to kill every last one of them."

Is the unnamed woman in the recently released trailer of "The Last of Us 2" really Ellie's mother? Are Emily and her religious group the antagonists in the upcoming game sequel?

Unfortunately, fans can only speculate for now until the game is released, reportedly, in mid-2019.