'The Last of Us 2' Updates: New Characters Introduced in Latest Trailer Keep Fans Speculating

Facebook/Naughty Dog, LLC Shown is the latest poster for "The Last of Us 2."

Despite releasing a new trailer for "The Last of Us 2" last month, Naughty Dog has kept mum on the details of the game, leaving fans in limbo as to what the relevance of the new characters featured in the recent trailer is.

There is no denying that "The Last of Us 2" is one of the most anticipated game sequels ever. However, despite the announcement of the game at last year's PlayStation Experience event, little is still known about the game.

While Naughty Dog released the latest trailer for the upcoming game last month, it has only added to the mystery of the game rather than answering questions. After all, the trailer featured new characters that fans are not familiar with.

As it is already a known fact that "The Last of Us 2" will cast the spotlight on a now grown-up Ellie, who was just a young girl in the previous game, fans can't help but wonder what the exact relevance of those characters featured in the trailer in the story of the game sequel will be.

Nonetheless, Naughty Dog has said that the mysterious characters in the trailer play a significant role in the story of the game sequel. Because of this, it is suspected that one of the characters is Ellie's mother, Anna. As Anna died giving birth to Ellie, theorists believe that the released trailer is a flashback scene.

Fans also speculate that the featured villains in the trailer may be members of a religious cult and that they will be the subject of Ellie's revenge in the game as they, too, maybe after her after discovering that she is Anna's daughter.

While theories that formed from the recently released trailer are sensible, they have to be taken with a grain of salt for now as they are nothing but speculations. Whether these theories prove to be true or otherwise, they can only be confirmed once "The Last of Us 2" is released, allegedly in 2019.