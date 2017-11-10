'The Last of Us 2' Updates: Recent Trailer Bolsters Rumors Claiming Game Sequel is Set in Washington

Facebook/Naughty Dog

While the recently released trailer for "The Last of Us 2" has been criticized for being too brutal, it has also given rise to rumors and speculations on where the game sequel's setting will be.

When the latest trailer for "The Last of Us 2" was released late last month, many gaming fans could not help but point out that the featured scenes were overflowing with brutality. Nonetheless, Sony defended the teaser, saying that the controversial trailer is only a fraction of the game and that the game sequel is intended for those gamers who prefer a violent theme.

Apart from teasing what sort of brutality and violence fans can expect from the game sequel, though, the trailer has also given rise to rumors and speculations on "The Last of Us 2's" setting. Based on the clues gathered by eagle-eyed fans, the game sequel may, indeed, be set in Washington.

Speculations on "The Last of Us 2" being set in Seattle stemmed from certain scenes in the latest trailer, especially those featuring rusting road signs. Supposedly, the location for the trailer hints that the scene is near I-5 Highway, which is just 1.3 miles away from the city blocks of Seattle.

This is not the first time for the upcoming game sequel to be rumored to be set in Washington, though. To recall, a certain Voldsby on Reddit discovered last July that the other trailer for "The Last of Us 2" also featured an "S Washington" street sign and a "Driftwood" building. As both the street sign and structure are found on Google Maps' image of Washington, many fans have been convinced that the game sequel may be set, indeed, in the said American state.

Voldsby also discovered that the game's concept art also features a Sword Fern. As the said plant is indigenous to Washington, it is almost certain that "The Last of Us 2" is set in the said state, much more than the recent trailer also hints that it will be the case.

Meanwhile, Naughty Dog has yet to attach a release date for "The Last of Us 2."