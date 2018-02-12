'The Last of Us 2' Updates: Rumors Claiming Game to Arrive in 2019 Persist

Facebook/Naughty Dog, LLC "The Last of Us 2" will feature a now-grownup Ellie, one of the original game's protagonists.

While Naughty Dog has yet to make an official announcement as to when it will release "The Last of Us 2," rumors claiming that the game is finally arriving in 2019 continue to persist.

There is no denying that "The Last of Us 2" is one of the most highly anticipated game sequels. With the original game falling in the good graces of fans and critics alike, it is not really surprising why many are anticipating the release of the upcoming game sequel.

Despite the anticipation, though, Naughty Dog has yet to make an official announcement as to when the game will arrive. However, rumors claiming that "The Last of Us 2" will hit the store shelves next year continue to swirl online.

Some opine that a 2019 release for "The Last of Us 2" is not entirely impossible. After all, in December last year, the game's director, Neil Druckmann, revealed that the game was only between 50 and 60 percent done, suggesting that it is unlikely for the game to arrive this year.

Prior to Druckmann's statement, "The Last of Us 2" composer Gustavo Santaolalla had also revealed in an interview that the game was being planned to launch exclusively for PS4 in 2019. While Santaolalla's statement is no way to be taken as an official statement from Naughty Dog, some believe that it is a possibility.

To recall, it was in December 2016 when "The Last of Us 2" was announced at the PlayStation Experience event. Prior to its announcement, it is believed that the game had already entered its early stages of production.

As Druckmann revealed in a July 2016 interview with SCPR that it took the original "The Last of Us" game three years and a half to complete, it is believed that "The Last of Us 2" may also consume the same amount of time, more or less, before it can be completed. Hence, a 2019 release is not a far cry, many believe.

Meanwhile, the new trailer for "The Last of Us 2" is expected to debut at this year's E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) happening at the Los Angeles Convention Center this June, where the game's release date may also be revealed.