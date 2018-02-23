'The Last of Us Part 2' News: Neil Druckmann Reveals Inspirations For Upcoming Video Game Sequel

Facebook/TheLastOfUsBR Promo image for 'The Last of Us Part 2'

Naughty Dog creative director Neil Druckmann opened up about his inspirations for the upcoming "The Last of Us Part 2" video game in front of the panel at the DICE Summit 2018 on Wednesday.

According to Druckmann, he got the idea for the soon-to-be-released game in an existing web series.

"There's a show on Netflix called 'The End of the F***ing World,' which is so well written and acted and quirky, and has been totally inspiring for some of the stuff we're doing in [The Last of Us 2]—more on the dialog stuff," he stated during the event that was covered by IGN.

He also mentioned how Naughty Dog used the inspiration that they got from the 2006-released dystopian thriller movie "Children of Men" when they were doing the original "The Last of Us" survival horror game that was released in the market in 2013.

He also said that his projects, which also included "Uncharted," were not a result of just one idea. "It's a lot of ideas from different people," he stated in the panel which was reported by Polygon.

But he admitted that most of the plot of the games were based from his own failed student projects featuring a male and a female character who must fight to survive in a world full of zombies that he used to pitch as a comic book. However, his supposed comic book project never met any success. "I kept toiling away at it," he also said.

In addition, Druckmann revealed that he was supposed to work on a "Jak 3" reboot but the rest of the development team opted to move in a different direction. "We asked [company management], can we do something else? And they said yes, sure. We started talking about how we develop characters through gameplay and it grew and evolved and became The Last of Us," the creative director stated.

However, Druckmann did not mention the exact release date of "The Last of Us Part 2" during the panel event.