(Photo: YouTube/Naughty Dog) A screenshot taken from the reveal trailer for "The Last of Us: Part II."

Exciting new details about the highly anticipated "The Last of Us: Part II" have come out of the 2017 PlayStation Experience (PSX).

In a panel dedicated to the sequel, writer and director Neil Druckmann addressed the speculation that Joel might be dead. As one would expect, he played coy, saying "Everybody dies at some point."

Even though Joel ends up being alive and not a figment of Ellie's imagination, it does not mean he will stay that way. Druckmann teased that there are reasons to worry about his life in "The Last of Us: Part II."

There are stakes — there are real stakes. With "The Last of Us," no one is safe. We want people to go into "The Last of Us: Part II," especially with this theme [of hate] and what we're trying to say with this game, is knowing that no one is safe — not even these two [Joel and Ellie].

With regard to the story, Druckmann revealed that the game will be all about "pursuing justice; the positive and the negative and the really messy grey area that can occupy that."

He went on to say that the main theme in "The Last of Us: Part II" is hate although he promised that there won't be shortage of hope and light in it.

There will be new characters to meet in "The Last of Us: Part II" including one played by Laura Bailey, who talked about the pressure of living up to expectations during the panel.

Druckmann dropped a hint that they may have made taken bold risks either creatively or gameplay-wise as he warned that those who loved the first game might not like the sequel. He did not elaborate on this though.

He did have some things to say on the technical side. He revealed that 50 to 60 percent of "The Last of Us: Part II" has been completed and that a large part of it is set in Seattle.

More information about "The Last of Us: Part II" will be revealed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in 2018.