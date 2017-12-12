'The Last Of Us: Part II' News: Everything To Know

Facebook/naughtydog Promotional picture for "The Last Of Us: Part II."

Developed by Naughty Dog, "The Last Of Us: Part II" is a game title that the community has been eagerly waiting for. In the recent PlayStation Experience (PSX) event this year, the developers have managed to incite a massive hype as they have revealed several details about the upcoming game title.

"There are stakes--there are real stakes," "The Last Of Us: Part II" writer and director Neil Druckmann said, as reported by GameSpot. "With The Last of Us, no one is safe. We want people to go into The Last of Us: Part II, especially with this theme [of hate] and what we're trying to say with this game, is knowing that no one is safe--not even these two [Joel and Ellie]."

Further reports also reveal that "The Last Of Us: Part II" will be largely set in Seattle. Fans will see several changes as soon as the game launches. For one, Ellie will be playing the role of a 19-year-old, which means that she is significantly older this time around than she was in the first installment. Furthermore, the panel at the PSX 2017 also featured actress Laura Bailey, who shared how much pressure that the team faces everyday. It was not revealed as to which character she will be playing, but she did say that she spends a lot of time in the set of "The Last Of Us: Part II."

Aside from the details of the storyline and the characters, an ominous information was also revealed in that fans of the first installment may not be a fan of the sequel. Regardless, Naughty Dog is resolved to continue making single-player, linear, and narrative-based games. As to what this means for the fans of the series, they will have to wait and see. More information is expected to be revealed during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

The release date of "The Last Of Us: Part II" has yet to be revealed but the developers said that it is already 50 to 60 percent done. In the meantime, the first installment is now available for PlayStation 3.