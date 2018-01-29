'The Last Ship' Season 5 Spoilers: BVSS Azima to Play a Larger Role in Nathan James

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Promotional photo of TNT's TV series "The Last Ship."

New VBSS operator of USS Nathan James, Azima (Jodie Turner-Smith), will play an even bigger role in the upcoming season of "The Last Ship."

In February, it was announced that Turner-Smith has been promoted as series regular in season 5. Her character was first introduced in the previous installment, when as a sergeant in the Kenyan Navy, she opted to help the Americans eliminate the Red Rust. Azima allegedly heard of Chandler's (Eric Dane) heroic deeds in saving humanity from extinction. When the plague was finally eradicated, she joined the USS Nathan James as its new VBSS operator. Azima is expected to appear more frequently in the new storyline alongside the Navy crew as they face the next set of challenges coming their way.

Another facet of Azima's storyline that interests the fans is her connection with Sasha (Bridget Regan). When the two met, they clicked right away and bonded over the fact that there were very few female soldiers in Chandler's squad. Regan has hinted that Sasha and Azima's friendship would only bloom even more in the new installment. According to her, the two would progress to "sister level." Regan also said that she always has huge fun shooting scenes with Turner-Smith and that they goof around in the set.

"Jodie was such a beautiful addition to the cast this season. She cares so deeply about her character, Azima Kandie, and I think it shows on-screen in her performance. Every moment we've shared on-screen we cherish and try to make the most of. I love that our characters organically developed this quiet friendship out of mutual respect and trust. Because they are women in a "man's world" they immediately understand one another in a deeper, more connected way. And when we pick up in season 5, Sasha and Azima are really like sisters," Regan said.

"The Last Ship" season 5 is expected to air next year on TNT.