'The Last Ship' Season 5 Spoilers: Chandler Leads Hunt for Latino Czar Wannabe

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Promotional photo of TNT's TV series "The Last Ship."

A powerful padrone from the Latino community will vie for world domination in the next season of "The Last Ship."

The trailer for the upcoming installment of the TNT series provides a glimpse of the next villain that Chandler (Eric Dane) and the Navy will be facing.

In South America, a leader has emerged to challenge the current frontrunner in humanity's fight for survival in the changing world. This mobster has built an army of loyal supporter willing to die for the "greater good." He will demonstrate his power by taking down an American satellite and causing an uproar in the celebration hosted by the Navy.

In the clip, Chandler is shown presenting intel to his boss about the cyber attack. He and Slattery (Adam Baldwin) can also be seen trying to save as many civilians as they can when fighter jets attack a crowded event. Evidence will point the Navy to the doorsteps of the mobster, who will not even waste time denying the accusation.

In fact, when Sasha (Bridget Regan) accuses him of starting a revolution while attending a party he is hosting, he explains that it is time to show the world how his race will surface after having been discriminated against for years.

Season 5 is expected to dwell on this new predicament for the Navy. It is up to Chandler and his squad to stop the mobster from his evil plans to take over the world. Regan revealed that the storyline would kick-start with this storyline. According to her, the installment will no longer feature the rehabilitation that took place following the spread of the Red Rust.

"In Season 5 we again jump ahead quite a lot in time, as we did for Season 4, which I liked. It shows that the writers are only showing you the really exciting stuff that's happening in that world. The actual nuts and bolts of spreading the new healthy crop, feeding people...[W]e skip ahead past that until we come up against our next big challenge," Regan said.

"The Last Ship" season 5 is expected to air next year on TNT.