'The Last Ship' Season 5 Spoilers: Chandler's Newest Ally is an Army General

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Promotional photo of TNT's TV series "The Last Ship."

Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) will find a dependable ally in a US Army general in the upcoming season of "The Last Ship."

According to TVLine, one of the new faces to look forward to in the new installment is Thomas Calabro's. The former "Melrose Place" alum is set to play an important role in the TNT series. Calabro will be Don Kinkaid, the general in charge of the American Army that the leaders created after the plague. After the debilitating effects of the Red Rust, the world is starting to stand on its feet again. Chandler and his crew at the USS Nathan James will once again be in charge of protecting the seas.

It looks like they will get some much needed support from the Army in ensuring that peace will prevail. Kinkaid and his men will be useful to Chandler's team once the new threat against the Americans surfaces. Previously, it was revealed that season 5 would no longer feature the rehabilitation process after the plague. Instead, the upcoming episodes will see the US and the other countries steadily gearing towards progress.

Bridget Regan, who plays Sasha in the series, said that the new storyline would dwell immediately on the new menace that the Navy is going to face. The promo shows a Latin American mobster building his own army of loyal followers who will launch a cyber attack on the US.

"In Season 5 we again jump ahead quite a lot in time, as we did for Season 4, which I liked. It shows that the writers are only showing you the really exciting stuff that's happening in that world. The actual nuts and bolts of spreading the new healthy crop, feeding people...[We] skip ahead past that until we come up against our next big challenge," Regan said.

"The Last Ship" season 5 is expected to air next year on TNT.